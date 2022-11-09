Granite Falls to host event honoring veterans

GRANITE FALLS — The Town of Granite Falls will host a ceremony to honor veterans on Thursday, Nov. 10. The ceremony will honor all veterans including nine whose names have been inscribed on the Town of Granite Falls veterans monument since the dedication ceremony last year.

Patriotic music will be played, and refreshments will be served starting at 9:30 a.m. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. The program features a selection of live patriotic music, the presentation of colors, speeches by local veterans, the reading of the names of Granite Falls’ residents who made the ultimate sacrifice by giving their lives while serving the United States and the placement of a wreath at the monument.

All town residents, as well as other individuals wishing to honor veterans, are invited to attend this special ceremony which will be held in the gymnasium at the Granite Falls Recreation Center. The Granite Falls Recreation Center is located at 56 Pinewood Road in Granite Falls.

For additional information about the veterans monument, call the town office at 828-396-3131 or visit the town website www.granitefallsnc.com.