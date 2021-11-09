Granite Falls to honor veterans at ceremony

GRANITE FALLS — The Town of Granite Falls will host a ceremony to honor veterans on Wednesday, Nov. 10.The ceremony will honor all veterans including 19 veterans whose names have been inscribed on the Town of Granite Falls veterans monument since the last dedication ceremony.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. The program features a selection of live patriotic music, the presentation of colors, speeches by local veterans, the reading of the names of Granite Falls’ residents who made the ultimate sacrifice by giving their lives while serving the country and the placement of a wreath at the monument.

All Granite Falls residents, as well as other individuals wishing to honor veterans, are invited to attend this special ceremony at the Granite Falls Recreation Center. The ceremony will be held outdoors on the tennis courts, weather permitting. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in the gymnasium, and face coverings will be required.

The Granite Falls Recreation Center is at 56 Pinewood Road in Granite Falls. For additional information about the veterans monument, call the town office at 396-3131 or visit the town website at www.granitefallsnc.com.