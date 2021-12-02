Granite Falls Rotary Club sponsors Christmas parade

GRANITE FALLS — The Granite Falls Rotary Club will sponsor the annual Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 4, at noon downtown. Entry fee is $25 per float or vehicle and $15 per horse. All entries must have a holiday decoration or theme.

The theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas Memories." The parade lineup will begin at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church parking lot. Drivers of all types of vehicles including four-wheelers and dirt bikes must be of legal driving age and provide a valid driver’s license the day of the parade.