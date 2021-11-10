Granite Falls museum will host art show

GRANITE FALLS — An art show featuring drawings and paintings of local artists will be held at the Granite Falls History and Transportation Museum at 107 Falls Ave. beginning Sunday, Nov. 14, and concluding on Sunday, Dec. 12.

The museum will be open on Sundays (except the Sunday after Thanksgiving) between 2 and 4 p.m. and at other times by appointment. The Granite Falls History Committee will host a reception for artists on the final Sunday between 2 and 4 p.m. The public is invited to attend and meet the artists.

The museum is located in the former home of Andrew Baird, an early settler who operated a forge using power from the falls on Gunpowder Creek that gives the town its name. The building is the second-oldest residence in Caldwell County (after Fort Defiance). For more information, contact the Town of Granite Falls at 828-396-3131.