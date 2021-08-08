Granite Falls museum seeking local art

GRANITE FALLS — The Granite Falls History Committee is seeking original drawings, paintings, and/or sketches by local artists to exhibit at the Granite Falls History and Transportation Museum during November and December.

Due to space constraints, the work must be on canvas, paper, or other lightweight media that can be hung from pegboard display stands. Although the committee will not accept entries until October, members are making the announcement early to give artists time to create new work or to finish something they have already started.

For more information, contact Linda Crowder at 828-396-1066 or lrdrcrowder@gmail.com.

Located at 107 Falls Ave. in Granite Falls, the museum is housed in the former home of Andrew Baird, an early settler who once owned all of Granite Falls, much of Grace Chapel, and part of Rhodhiss. It is the second-oldest residence in the county after Fort Defiance. The museum is currently open on Sundays from 2 until 4 p.m. and at other times by appointment.