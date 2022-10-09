Granite Falls History Committee to honor veterans

GRANITE FALLS — The Granite Falls History Committee will honor veterans with a reception and special exhibit of military memorabilia at the Granite Falls History and Transportation Museum on Sunday, Nov. 6, and Sunday, Nov. 20, between 2 and 4 p.m.

Committee co-chair Jeanne Whisnant is seeking additional items, particularly from the Vietnam era. People willing to lend their keepsakes may leave them at the museum on Sunday, Oct. 30, between 2 and 4 p.m. or call Whisnant at 828-320-3725 to make other arrangements.

The museum is located at 107 Falls Ave. in the former home of the town's first settler, Andrew Baird. The building is the oldest residence in Granite Falls and the second oldest in Caldwell County (after Fort Defiance). The museum's website is www.granitefallshistorymuseum.org, and the Facebook page is Granite Falls (N.C.) History and Transportation Museum.