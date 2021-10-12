Granite Falls Historical Association will meet

GRANITE FALLS — The Granite Falls Historical Association will hold its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the Granite Falls History and Transportation Museum located at 107 Falls Ave. in Granite Falls.

There will be a short business session to elect officers, updates from the association board of trustees, and a program about Granite Falls Middle School. Attendees must observe COVID-19 protocols, including wearing masks, while in the museum.

The meeting is for all members and anyone interested in joining. Dues for 2021-22 will be accepted ($12 per year for individuals, $18 per year for families, and $25 per year for organizations).

For more information, contact Linda Richards Crowder, president, at 828-396-1066.