Granite Falls Historical Association schedules event

GRANITE FALLS — The fifth annual meeting of the Granite Falls Historical Association will be held Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. in the Granite Falls History and Transportation Museum located at 107 Falls Ave., Granite Falls.

Members will elect officers, choose an audit committee, and hear updates on association projects. Following the business session, there will be a slide presentation featuring photos made of the construction and renovation at Granite Falls Middle School since the groundbreaking in April 2019. Members are urged to attend, and the public is welcome. Association trustees will serve refreshments.

Membership is open to any person interested in the history of Granite Falls and the surrounding area. Annual dues are $12 for individuals, $18 for families, and $25 for organizations. For more information, check out the website of the Granite Falls History and Transportation Museum — www.granitefallshistorymuseum.org. People interested in attending the event may call Linda Crowder, president, at 828-396-1066 or email her at lrdrcrowder@gmail.com.