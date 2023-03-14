GRANITE FALLS — The Granite Falls Historical Association will sponsor a hike to the falls that gave the town its name on Saturday, March 18.

People wishing to attend will meet at the Granite Falls History and Transportation Museum (107 Falls Ave.) at 2 p.m. Following the hike, the museum will be open for tours. Visitors will want to check out a special exhibit featuring historical photos from the collection of Eddie Sipes.

The association will provide snacks, water and coffee. To register for the event, contact Linda Crowder by phone or text at 828-496-2835. For more information about the association and the museum, check out the website www.granitefallshistorymuseum.org and the Facebook page "Granite Falls (N. C.) History and Transportation Museum."