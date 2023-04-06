GRANITE FALLS — The annual Dining with the Demons, a reunion for Granite Falls High School students and teachers (and their guests) will be held on Saturday, May 6, at Granite Falls Middle School in the recently renovated 1935 building that once housed GFHS.

Attendees should use the new entrance located at 4 West Highland Ave. and gather in the auditorium at 11 a.m. for a special welcome by GFMS Principal Chris Ackerman. The event includes a meal in the new cafeteria catered by GFHS alumnus David "Cloudy" Williams and tours of the new facilities led by GFMS students.

The menu features a choice of pulled pork or smoked chicken along with baked beans, coleslaw, a roll, dessert, and tea or bottled water. The cost is $12 per person payable in cash as you enter the serving line. People wishing to attend should make reservations on the "Dining with the Demons 2023" Facebook page or by calling/texting Carolyn Whisnant at 828-381-9597.

Nancy Reece Martin, Vicky Sherrill, Carolyn Whisnant and Jeanne Whisnant are working to make this Dining with the Demons extra special, and they urge alumni/teachers to make their reservations as soon as possible.