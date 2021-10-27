Granite Falls church offers free Thanksgiving meal

GRANITE FALLS — On Thanksgiving Day, Clover Baptist Church will host it’s traditional community Thanksgiving meal. This ministry began in 2008.
This year a full, traditional Thanksgiving meal will be shared with anyone who would like to receive a meal. The menu will feature turkey breast, ham, green beans, creamed potatoes and gravy, dressing, cranberry sauce, roll, and dessert. The meal is being prepared especially for those who may not be able to afford such a meal or for those who otherwise would have no one to share a meal with. Due to the pandemic, the church will be distributing the boxed meal curbside as it did last year.
The meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day (as long as the food lasts). Everyone is to enter through the cemetery parking lot and proceed around the back of the educational building and then exit through what is normally the church’s entrance. Clover Baptist Church is at 100 Pinewood Road in Granite Falls, a mile off of U.S. 321 between Hickory and Lenoir.