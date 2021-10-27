Granite Falls church offers free Thanksgiving meal

This year a full, traditional Thanksgiving meal will be shared with anyone who would like to receive a meal. The menu will feature turkey breast, ham, green beans, creamed potatoes and gravy, dressing, cranberry sauce, roll, and dessert. The meal is being prepared especially for those who may not be able to afford such a meal or for those who otherwise would have no one to share a meal with. Due to the pandemic, the church will be distributing the boxed meal curbside as it did last year.