 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Granite Falls church offers free Thanksgiving meal
0 Comments

Granite Falls church offers free Thanksgiving meal

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GRANITE FALLS — On Thanksgiving Day, Clover Baptist Church will host it’s traditional community Thanksgiving meal. This ministry began in 2008.

This year a full, traditional Thanksgiving meal will be shared with anyone who would like to receive a meal. The menu will feature turkey breast, ham, green beans, creamed potatoes and gravy, dressing, cranberry sauce, roll, and dessert. The meal is being prepared especially for those who may not be able to afford such a meal or for those who otherwise would have no one to share a meal with. Due to the pandemic, the church will be distributing the boxed meal curbside as it did last year.

The meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day (as long as the food lasts). Everyone is to enter through the cemetery parking lot and proceed around the back of the educational building and then exit through what is normally the church’s entrance. Clover Baptist Church is at 100 Pinewood Road in Granite Falls, a mile off of U.S. 321 between Hickory and Lenoir.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Huma Abedin claims sex assault by US senator in new book

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert