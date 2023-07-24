GRANITE FALLS — The Granite Falls Town Council awarded three contracts for a splash pad project at the Recreation Center on July 17 at their regular council meeting.

The first contract awarded was to Lail Builders, Hickory, for site preparation. The second contract awarded was to Vortex Aquatic Structures International, Dover, Delaware, for splash pad equipment and features. The third contract awarded was to Aqua Underground, Marietta, Georgia, for installation of the splash features and equipment.

“The Granite Falls Recreation Department received the final rendering for our new splash pad at Shuford Recreation Center," said Chad Raby, Parks and Recreation Director at the Town of Granite Falls.

"Construction should start over the next month, and the splash pad should be completed by May 2024."

Raby said the splash pad will be funded by the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) Grant that the town received in 2020.

“This has been a long and tiring process of planning, engineering, and design over the last three years, but finally we see light at the end of the tunnel. Thank you to the Town Council for approving and supporting this project for the citizens of Granite Falls," Raby said.

The awarding of the contract by the Granite Falls Town Council will bring the first-ever splash pad to Caldwell County. The splash pad is expected to open in the spring of 2024 and will feature 10 erected features and 23 ground features.

The Town Council also awarded contracts for new ADA restrooms and a new addition to the ADA Accessible walking path from the ADA restrooms and Field No. 1 to the splash pad. The Town Council awarded the contract for the ADA outdoor restroom project to Lail Builders, Hickory, for construction of two ADA restrooms in the pool house at the Recreation Center. The Town Council awarded the contract for the ADA walking path project to Lail Builders, Hickory, for site preparation and construction.

The ADA restrooms and walking path are expected to be completed before the start of the spring sports season. The ADA walking path will be funded through a North Carolina State Capital Infrastructure Fund (SCIF) grant.