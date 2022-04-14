Grand opening, concert scheduled at park

TAYLORSVILLE — The Alexander County Board of Commissioners invites the public to the grand opening and dedication ceremony of the Alexander County Courthouse Park and Rotary Performance Stage on Sunday, May 15, at 3 p.m. The dedication will feature remarks from local dignitaries and those involved in the park’s planning and construction. The park’s first concert will feature Ultimate Aldean at 4 p.m.

The new Alexander County park, located at 101 West Main Ave. in downtown Taylorsville, features a performance stage, a splash pad, a playground, a picnic shelter, restrooms, a lawn-game area, and more. The park also includes our Charters of Freedom, which are life-size replicas of the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights donated by Foundation Forward Inc. In addition, there are colorful murals on opposite corners of the park.

Alexander County Government is thankful for the generosity of the Taylorsville Rotary Club and their donors for providing a portion of the financial support needed for the construction of the performance stage. In recognition of that contribution to the overall expense, the facility is named “Rotary Performance Stage.”

Bring a lawn chair or blanket, and enjoy the park dedication, ribbon cutting, and free concert. Food trucks will be on site. No dogs or coolers allowed.