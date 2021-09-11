Grace of God and an old friend: A look at how Conover acquired a piece of 9/11 history

“It was the grace of God and an old friend connection,” Moritz said.

A small delegation from the city went to retrieve the piece: a chunk of concrete and steel that formed part of the foundation of the North Tower, the first building struck in the attacks.

Duncan was part of that group that made the trip shortly before the 10th anniversary of 9/11, as was then-Conover Police Chief Steve Brewer.

For Brewer, it was a bittersweet experience.

“I was glad that we were going to get a part to bring back for our citizens, but then to think that that day 3,000 people died in that building,” Brewer said. “And you think back about it, how could this happen?”

Even though the backdrop for the trip was solemn, Duncan said there was also an element of joy.

“It’s odd to say that you were having a good time about something that was so tragic … about the nation as a whole,” Duncan said. “You didn’t want to be morose about it. You wanted to say, ‘Hey, you know, America’s still here. We’re still going, and we’re better than we were.’”