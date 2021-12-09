Grace Lutheran Church is Wreaths Across America site

NEWTON — Grace Lutheran Church at 4536 Hickory-Lincolnton Highway in Newton has been announced as an official location for the 2021 National Wreaths Across America Day.

The cemetery will join more than 2,500 participating groups across the country to remember, honor and teach at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18. The John Hoyle Chapter, National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution, is sponsor.

Grace Lutheran Church cemetery is the final resting place of John Hoyle and his wife as well as 22 other veterans.

Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization best known for placing wreaths on the headstones of the nation's fallen heroes from all wars. The effort has expanded from Arlington National Cemetery to more than 1.7 million wreaths honoring veterans in cemeteries across the nation.

National Wreaths Across America Day is a free, non-political, community event open to all people.