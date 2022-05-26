Grab a beverage, drink in the music on Union Square this weekend

Sails series features The Wildmans

Hickory’s 2022 Sails Original Music Series will feature The Wildmans on Friday at 7 p.m. The concert is free and will take place on Union Square in downtown Hickory.

The Wildmans come from the hills of Floyd, Virginia, in the heart of the Appalachian mountain music tradition.

The band features players Eli Wildman, Aila Wildman and Victor Furtado.

Instrumentals and soulful vocals applied to traditional tunes with a smattering of old time, bluegrass, blues and jazz combine to create a fresh new sound. Their set combines fiddle tunes, ballads and folk songs of the Appalachian tradition with 20th century classics, as well as original music written by the band and friends of the area.

In addition to the seating available at Union Square, audience members are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. A variety of nearby bars and restaurants offer food and beverages.

The new Hickory Downtown Social District allows patrons of downtown ABC-permitted establishments to drink an alcoholic beverage on sidewalks, in Union Square and other public areas within the designated boundaries of the social district. For more information about the Hickory Downtown Social District, special restrictions, and a detailed map of the coverage area, visit the city’s website.

The Sails Original Music Series continues next month with Reliably Bad on June 3 and Alexa Rose Band on June 17. After a break over the summer, the music series will return in the fall with concerts every Friday in September.

Swingin’ Under the Stars concert is Sunday

Hickory Music Factory’s annual “Swingin’ Under the Stars” will be held in downtown Hickory at Union Square on Sunday from 6:30-9:30 p.m. This free outdoor event features the Hickory Jazz Orchestra under the leadership of founder Rick Cline. The big band will perform classic 1940s-era big band arrangements from the great American songbook.

In addition, the Hickory Music Factory will pay tribute throughout the evening to several members of the community for their years of dedication and musical contributions. Past tributes have included Geneva Byrd, Bob Taylor, Randy Ingold, Nathan Hefner, Bill Graham, Bob Sinclair and Byron Bean. This year’s tributes include Ted Neely, Jim Dellinger and Jane Perry.

Put on your dancing shoes or bring a chair and relax and enjoy the show. Come at 6 p.m. for the opening prayer and memorial service for our armed forces led by Hickory Mayor Hank Guess.

For more information about the “Swingin’ Under the Stars” or how you can support the Hickory Music Factory, call 828-308-5659 or visit the organization’s website.

Make your own paper at the Old Rock School

Rock School Arts Foundation hosts Linda Harvey, who will lead a handmade paper workshop. Learn to make paper using materials and equipment you have at home. Cost of the workshop is $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Maximum number of participants is 12.

Handmade paper can be used for notecards, place cards, notes to identify dishes on a buffet, jewelry, collage and other art projects. The workshop will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a lunch break at noon.

The workshop will be at the Rock School Arts Foundation Studio 101 at the Old Rock School in Valdese. Attendees are asked to park and enter on the east side of the building.

Bring an apron or extra shirt because participants will get wet. Also bring something rigid, such as a board or baking sheet that is at least one square foot to take wet paper sheets home on.

Participants can bring a box lunch or grab a quick bite at nearby restaurants Twin Brother’s Pizza, Los Compadres, 100 Main, McDonald’s, Myra’s Little Italy, Old World Bakery and Osaki Japanese & Sushi.

Register for the workshop by email at rsaf1893@gmail.com or call 828-838-9806.

“Ain’t Misbehavin’” tickets go on sale Friday

“Ain’t Misbehavin’” is a musical based on Thomas “Fats” Waller’s music. He rose to international fame during the Golden Age of the Cotton Club and swing music. This incredible musical revue recalls Waller’s sharp humor and energy as the cast sings and struts its way through the songs he made famous from uptown clubs to Tin Pan Alley to Hollywood and Europe. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday.

Ticket prices are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, $14 for students and $8 for children 12 and under. Tickets are available on The Green Room Theatre website or by calling the box office at 828-464-6128. Office hours are Wednesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be performances June 10, 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19. On Fridays and Saturdays, performances will be at 7:30 p.m. On Sundays, performances will be at 3 p.m.