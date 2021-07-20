 Skip to main content
Workers complete arch installation; attention turns to finishing rest of City Walk
CITY OF HICKORY

Workers completed installation of the second set of arches over N.C. 127 this past weekend, reaching a milestone in the construction of the City Walk.

The arch was originally going to be placed in April but work was halted after a section of the arch splintered and required repair.

Now that the arches have been placed, work will continue to complete the walking and biking trail between Lenoir-Rhyne University and downtown Hickory.

Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said the city anticipates the walkway will be finished by this fall.

“The N.C. 127 pedestrian bridge and the section from the bridge to the roundabout (at the eastern side of the trail) are the last remaining construction items,” Killian said. “Over the coming weeks, work will be in full force along this area.”

The City Walk, which is one of several major walkways the city is working on now, is funded through the $40 million bond referendum approved by voters.

The contract for the City Walk is $14.3 million. The arches cost roughly $750,000.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

