Work begins on first phase of Bruce Meisner Park

Workers are clearing land off Cloninger Mill Road, the first steps in the development of Bruce Meisner Park.

Neil Grading & Construction Co. was awarded the $946,800 contract for site preparation and the construction or installation of concrete sidewalk, a gravel path and recreational equipment, Hickory Communications and Marketing Manager Dana Kaminske said.

She said the first phase of development will cover roughly 7 acres and is projected to take between six and seven months to complete.

The city is also expected to open bidding for construction of a picnic area and restroom at the park in the next month or so, Kaminske said.

The completed park will cover roughly 73 acres off Cloninger Mill Road and N.C. 127. Park amenities will include trails for walking and biking, playground equipment and courts for volleyball and bocce.

The total cost for the park, which is named in honor of former Hickory Councilman Bruce Meisner, is estimated at $3.9 million. The nonprofit Outward Bound donated $900,000 to the city for park costs.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

