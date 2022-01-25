 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winkler Park to temporarily close for walkway construction
012622-hdr-news-aviationwalk-p1

Workers are in the process of creating the Aviation Walk, a walking and biking path that will run by such Hickory landmarks as L.P. Frans Stadium. Winkler Park will be closed through Friday morning so workers can make progress on the walkway. 

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

HICKORY — Winkler Park is closing for a few days this week to allow for work on one of Hickory’s walking and biking trails, the city announced.

The park closed Tuesday morning and is expected to reopen after 7 a.m. on Friday.

The walkway under construction is the Aviation Walk, which will run by L.P. Frans Stadium and up to the Hickory Regional Airport. It will also include a pedestrian bridge over U.S. 321.

The Aviation Walk is part of the system of walking and biking paths known as the Hickory Trail that also includes the recently completed City Walk. These walkways are funded by a combination of the $40 million bond approved in 2014 and various grants.

Neill Grading & Construction Co. has a $20.8 million contract with the city to build the walkway. The projected completion date for the project is October 2023, according to the city’s website.

 

