The city of Hickory could drop its property tax rate by as much as 20 cents in the upcoming budget.

The city’s tax rate was part of the broader discussion of the budget at the Hickory City Council’s annual retreat on Thursday.

City Manager Warren Wood and Deputy City Manager Rodney Miller did not provide an exact rate they plan to recommend to the council but they did give a clear indication of where the tax rate is headed.

“We are comfortable enough to say whatever our tax rate is will start with a ‘4,’” Wood said. That would mean a tax rate in the range of 40 to 49 cents per $100 of value, down from the current rate of 62.75 cents per $100.

A tax rate in that range would be the lowest in Hickory for at least 25 years, according to a chart Miller presented at the meeting.

The reduction would come during a property revaluation year in which property owners in Hickory and across Catawba County saw substantial increases in property values.

Miller said there is still some uncertainty about the tax base. He pointed to the ongoing Catawba County Board of Equalization and Review process in which property owner appeals are being settled.

There’s also the valuation of public utilities, which Miller said the city would have to estimate since the figures will not be available until the fall.

Hickory city management typically releases the recommended budget in May. City council approval is expected during the first meeting in June. The new budget and tax rate would go into effect on July 1.

Miller also previewed increases to water and sewer and waste collection fees.

The increases would mean an additional $1 per month for water and $3 for sewer for average households with a usage of 4,500 gallons per month. Waste collection fees would increase $1 per month, from $26 to $27.

Miller cited pressures such as inflation and lingering staffing challenges as part of the reason for the increases.

Currently, 80 of the city’s 650 open positions, or about 12%, are unfilled, Miller said. He said the city is trying to attract new employees with signing and referral bonuses.

“How do you get folks to come to the city of Hickory?” Miller asked. “You know, the historic municipal and/or county government, you worked 30 years and you retired. Well, young folks today aren’t interested in that. They’re interested in that $17 an hour on Springs Road working at Kentucky Fried Chicken.”