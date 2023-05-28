Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Governing boards across Catawba County will meet in the coming weeks to adopt their budgets, setting the tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year.

In light of the recent rise in property values, most of the municipal managers in Catawba County are recommending lower tax rates for the upcoming fiscal year.

The managers in Catawba County, Hickory, Newton, Conover, the town of Catawba and Long View have all proposed lower rates. The tax rate is proposed to remain the same in Maiden while the proposed budget for Claremont will be released on Monday.

During revaluation years, state law requires all local governments to publish their revenue neutral tax rate, the rate which would bring in the same amount of revenue as the year before while also factoring in growth.

Only two local governments are proposing tax rates at or below the revenue neutral rate.

Catawba County Manager Mary Furtado’s recommended budget would put the rate at 39.85 cents per $100, which is below the revenue neutral rate of 39.95 cents and the current county rate of 57.5 cents.

The proposed rate in Hickory is 45.5 cents, which City Manager Warren Wood said is the revenue neutral rate. That proposed rate is 17.25 cents lower than the city’s current rate of 62.75 cents.

In the cases of other municipalities, the proposed tax rates are a few cents higher than the revenue neutral rate. In some cases, the tax rate has been a bit of a moving target in recent weeks.

Newton City Manager Sean Hovis, who stepped into the job last month after a decade as assistant manager, initially proposed a tax rate of 50 cents per $100 valuation. That rate would be 4 cents lower than the current rate of 54 cents but 9 cents above the revenue neutral rate of 41.09 cents.

Hovis said the city has relied on its savings, known as the fund balance, for the last three years to help balance their budget, including roughly $854,000 pulled from savings for the current fiscal year.

Newton Public Information Officer Alex Frick said the city has done this “in order to keep the property tax rate as low as possible while ensuring the quality of city services remains high and essential investments in capital can be made.”

In proposing the 50-cent rate, Hovis said he was looking to make the city less reliant on those reserves.

“So my initial thought was to come in with a balanced budget without having to use any fund balance and that was my goal,” Hovis said. “I would say that was my goal, but I also expected it not to happen this year but try to whittle that down where we’re not using fund balance each year to balance the budget.”

During budget workshops, the Newton City Council decided to reduce that proposed rate to 46 cents in light of the impact of revaluation, Hovis said. That rate would require the city to pull in around $700,000 to keep it balanced, he said.

Going forward, Hovis said he wants to revamp the budget process so that the budget workshops with council occur prior to the release of the recommended budget.

Newton was not the only town in which the tax rate was revised down by the council. Catawba Town Manager Elizabeth Krige said she originally recommended a rate of 45 cents but the town council had that figure reduced to 40 cents.

The current town of Catawba tax rate is 58 cents and the revenue neutral rate is 37 cents.

In Conover, the proposed rate is 39.5 cents, 11.5 cents lower than the current rate of 50 cents and 3.5 cents higher than revenue neutral rate of 36 cents.

Maiden Town Manager Todd Herms is recommending the town council keep the current rate of 38 cents, which is 3 cents higher than the revenue neutral rate. In his budget message, Herms cited rising costs as a reason for the recommendation.

“The inflation we have seen over the past 18 months is like nothing we have experienced in recent memory,” he wrote.

The tax rate in the town of Long View would drop to 49 cents from 57 cents under the proposed budget. The revenue neutral rate in Long View is 41 cents.