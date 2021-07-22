Where have all the people gone? Expert outlines dire workforce, population trends

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hetrick said these trends will pose more of a challenge as time goes on.

“Expecting that things will get better,” he said, “is absolutely not on the table.”

He did, however, have recommendations for how companies can adapt to these new realities.

He suggested increasing non-wage benefits, giving employees a greater voice in the companies, extensive training, offering flexible schedules and altering the expectations for different positions.

“Just get people through the door,” Hetrick said. “Look at each (job requirement) and go, ‘We don’t need that. That would be nice to have or we can train (that).’”

Catawba County economic leaders proved to be a receptive audience for Hetrick’s arguments.

Economic Development Corporation President Scott Millar called Hetrick’s work “probably the most effective communication piece on the topic that I’ve seen.”

Garrett Hinshaw, president of Catawba Valley Community College and the Economic Development Corporation board, said the community is committed to finding solutions to the problems Hetrick identified.

“One of the big things that we have focused on is trying to work with our employers on teaching them how to fish differently,” Hinshaw said. “This is a challenging cultural change for a lot of people, but I think we can do it if we all partner together to address this issue going forward.”

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.