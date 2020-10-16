Watch Now: Senator Thom Tillis, Diamond & Silk headline GOP rally in Hickory

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I trust him”

President Donald Trump did not appear on the baseball field Friday night but he was very much on the minds of the people who showed up to the rally.

Some said they credited Trump with helping them economically.

Maiden resident Ronnie Reep, 58, said he works for Ethan Allen and things have been better at his job than they have been in a long time, a situation Reep attributes to Trump’s leadership.

Michael Curtis, 67, of Lenoir, said he does not always like the things Trump says but believes he is a man of his word.

“I don’t trust politicians and I trust him,” Curtis said. “I think he honestly cares about the country, the job, the people and that’s what matters to me.”

Kenneth Bennett, 57, of Statesville, said he has received some pushback for being a Black man who supports Trump.

Bennett said he agreed with the president’s opposition to abortion and admired the president’s style.

"They talk about how he always run his mouth and boasting and talking, how he lies all the time and runs his mouth all the time,” Bennett said. “I tell everybody, if my wife looked like that and I was a billionaire and I was leading a free country, I'd be the same way, you know?"

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

