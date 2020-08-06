Watch Now: Reduction in Hickory's park staff raises ire of speakers

Frustration over the layoffs of six Hickory parks employees and the suspension of youth sports programs dominated Tuesday’s Hickory City Council meeting.
Parents, volunteers and other supporters of the parks came to voice their desire to have the employees and the programs brought back.
They voiced their concerns both during the official meeting and in an informal meeting with City Manager Warren Wood and a few members of the city council.
It was a conversation that became heated at times.
‘We’re not running a social program’
Last month, Wood made the decision to end the jobs of seven city employees – six in the Department of Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism and one in the library.
He cited the effect of the pandemic, which led to the suspension of the spring youth sports program and the loss of at least $1 million in revenue, as the reason for the decision.
Employees who were laid off were provided with three-month severance packages that included health benefits. In addition, 30 other employees in those two departments are furloughed.
The decision prompted the creation of a Change.org petition to have the employees reinstated. So far, that petition has garnered 250 signatures.
Hickory residents Sydney Harris and Josh Partin and Hudson resident Holly Sutherland spoke against the city’s decision during the council meeting.
Harris, who started the petition, praised the recreation employees who lost their jobs. “The program directors that were let go had longevity, were dedicated and have grown the recreational sports program from its infancy,” Harris said. “Even more importantly, they have created an atmosphere where every player feels valued. This has not been my experience in any other city recreational program.”
Harris also questioned if the employees had been terminated because they did not fit into city plans to focus on sports tourism.
Partin brought a photo of LouAnn Thomas, one of the employees who was laid off, comforting a child during a soccer match. He taped it to the front of the podium before he spoke.
He asked why the city could not move ahead with certain sports, such as baseball, that allow social distancing. Partin said he would chip in to buy masks for players.
Wood responded to the speakers at the end of the open session meeting.
He said there are no plans to permanently cut youth sports program. The decision to suspend the programs and lay off the employees was prompted by the pandemic, Wood said.
He said he knew the employees who were laid off and the decision to let them go was difficult. However, he said it was a necessary business decision.
“I realize there is a petition with hundreds of signatures on it,” Wood said. “I can’t manage by petitions. I can’t manage by what Facebook says.”
Initially, the city kept the employees on, even when there was no work to do, Wood said.
As the pandemic continued and restrictions stayed in place, the city was put in the position of furloughing and then laying off some employees, he said.
“If there’s no work to be done for folks, we can’t keep them on the payroll,” Wood said. “We’re not running a social program. We’re providing services.”
‘It is ’
The discussion over the parks department continued after the council emerged from its closed session meeting and adjourned.
Wood spoke with seven opponents of the layoffs in the lobby outside the council chambers.
Mayor Hank Guess and council members Jill Patton and Tony Wood were also present. Only three members of the council were present to keep the meeting unofficial.
The informal meeting got tense at times. Members of the group questioned whether Wood valued the youth recreational programs.
Wood said the programs are important but he is in the position of making hard decisions in an unprecedented time.
“It is ,” Wood said. “I don’t have a COVID-19 playbook that’s got all this stuff figured out.”
Wood did address some questions from the group about the employees and the programs.
He said he needs to see what the data looks like after school starts before making a decision on how to handle fall sports this year.
Wood also said he could not guarantee the laid-off parks employees would get their jobs back when positions are open again. However, he said the employees’ past work with the city would be an advantage for them in the application process.
He said he is willing to reinstate the tenure of employees who are hired back, allowing them to keep certain accrued benefits.
When asked if the employees had been offered other positions within the city, Wood said employees are able to request transfers to other positions for which they are qualified but none did.
Wood was questioned about why travel sports teams from outside the city were able to use some of the city’s recreational fields while local sports programs were suspended. He said the travel events provided much-needed support for local restaurants and hotels and that the rental fees the city received did not amount to much money.
The members of council who were present also weighed in on the discussion.
Guess told the group he had also heard from people who had differing views on the situation and he had to keep them in mind, as well.
Both Tony Wood and Patton expressed concerns about children or relatives of children getting sick at sporting events.
Tony Wood said he did not think paying employees who had no work to do was a good use of taxpayer funds.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
