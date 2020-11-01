Watch now: President Trump speaks to supporters in Hickory, talks Second Amendment, support for police

Several said they admired Trump because they trust him in ways they do not trust other politicians.

“I just want somebody real,” Bethlehem resident Janet Cope said. “I mean, he’s very transparent. He keeps it real and that’s what we need. I don’t want a politician.”

Cope, 48, said she and the president have the same birthday and seeing him is the fulfillment of a dream for her.

She and other supporters said they felt Trump had been held back by the opposition in his term.

Sanford resident Michael Wilkinson, 55, was among those echoing the sentiment.

“Well, the president is an outsider coming on the inside and just think of what this man could have done if he would have had some support,” Wilkinson said. “He’s done all that he’s done with everybody against him, even some people in his own party.”

The rally was an all-day event for supporters. People lined up on Sunday morning to catch buses from L.P. Frans Stadium to the Hickory airport, where the president held his rally.

Earlier in the day, Secret Service agents told area law officers that the crowd could swell to 30,000 people by the time President Trump arrived Sunday evening.

Winston-Salem Journal digital journalist Ragan Robinson contributed to this report. Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

