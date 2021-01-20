Watch Now: Presentation highlights racial, ethnic inequality in Hickory

Hickory City Manager Warren Wood was blunt in his assessment of racial and ethnic inequities in the city.
“There’s a lot to be concerned about,” Wood said. “There’s a lot to work on.”
Wood’s remarks came after a presentation from Taylor Dellinger, a data analyst at the Western Piedmont Council of Governments, during a special meeting of the Hickory City Council Tuesday night.
The presentation included extensive data on the racial differences in areas such as employment, housing, health care and education.
A 94-page report focusing on that same data has been released on the city website.
The report and presentation grew out of discussions council members and Wood had with members of the Hickory NAACP.
Representatives of the NAACP went before the council in August asking the city to study racial inequality in the community.
In October, the city began working with the council of governments to get the data, Wood said.
The data presented Tuesday showed Hickory as increasingly racially and ethnically diverse.
At the 2010 census, non-Hispanic white people made up 69.4 percent of the population.
Black people were the largest minority group at 14.3 percent of the population. The percentages of Hispanics and Asian Americans were 11.4 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively.
Data collected by the U.S. Census Bureau between 2014 and 2018 showed the non-Hispanic white population falling to 67.6 percent.
Hispanics became the largest minority group, making up 12.8 percent of the population. Blacks and Asian Americans were at 11.6 percent and 5.5 percent in the more recent data.
As Hickory has grown more diverse, there is also evidence of inequities between the white population and minority groups and even between minority groups themselves.
Only 24.2 percent of white households had incomes of less than $25,000 in the 2014 to 2018 data.
Black households made up the largest group with incomes below that threshold, with a little less than half of Black households making less than $25,000.
The percentages of Hispanic and Asian American households in that lowest earning tier were 39.1 percent and 28.5 percent respectively.
While the percentage of white households with income below the poverty rate was 11.6, the rate for all other racial and ethnic groups was well above 20 percent.
Wood said it was important that all groups within the city benefit from the area’s economic growth.
“We need to make sure that everybody in the community has the opportunity to participate in the economic successes that we have been having and obviously that currently is not the case,” Wood said.
Wood said the city could work with organizations like Catawba Valley Community College and the council of governments to see what is already being done to address the problem and identify what the exact obstacles are.
He added that further recommendations for responding to the problem could come before the council.
Hickory NAACP President Sam Hunt was encouraged by the report.
“All of us coming together … with the information that has been provided, we should be able to go forward and make a change, maybe within the next year or two,” Hunt said.
He said there had been discussion about creating a task force to work on the problems.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.