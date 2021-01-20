Watch Now: Presentation highlights racial, ethnic inequality in Hickory

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Data collected by the U.S. Census Bureau between 2014 and 2018 showed the non-Hispanic white population falling to 67.6 percent.

Hispanics became the largest minority group, making up 12.8 percent of the population. Blacks and Asian Americans were at 11.6 percent and 5.5 percent in the more recent data.

As Hickory has grown more diverse, there is also evidence of inequities between the white population and minority groups and even between minority groups themselves.

Only 24.2 percent of white households had incomes of less than $25,000 in the 2014 to 2018 data.

Black households made up the largest group with incomes below that threshold, with a little less than half of Black households making less than $25,000.

The percentages of Hispanic and Asian American households in that lowest earning tier were 39.1 percent and 28.5 percent respectively.

While the percentage of white households with income below the poverty rate was 11.6, the rate for all other racial and ethnic groups was well above 20 percent.

Wood said it was important that all groups within the city benefit from the area’s economic growth.