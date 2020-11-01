Watch Now: Police say Secret Service expect as many as 30,000 people at Trump visit

Supporters of President Donald Trump stood in long lines Sunday in Hickory for a chance to see him two days before Election Day.

People lined up on Sunday morning to catch buses from L.P. Frans Stadium to the Hickory airport, where the president is scheduled to speak.

Secret Service agents have told area law officers that the crowd could swell to 30,000 people by the time President Trump takes the stage at 5:30 this evening.

North Carolina has long been considered an important state in the presidential race and several polls point to a close contest.

Trump chose friendly territory for his rally Sunday. The president received 69.4 percent of the vote in the four counties that make up the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton Metropolitan Statistical Area in 2016.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The visit is also a historic moment for Hickory. It’s likely the first time a sitting president has visited the city since Gerald Ford came during the 1976 campaign.

People came from at least as far as Sanford – which is approximately 150 miles east of Hickory in North Carolina -- to see the president.

Supporters cited issues ranging from his handling of the economy to immigration and his support for law enforcement.