Watch Now: Maiden council votes down 349-unit housing development

The Maiden Town Council voted down a proposal for a 349-unit residential development near U.S. 321 Business. The vote was 4-1 on Tuesday.
The rejection came near the end of a more than three-hour meeting which was dominated by discussion of the project. Around a dozen people spoke, nearly all in opposition.
Plans for the development, which would have been located off GKN Way and JW Abernathy Plant Road with access to U.S. 321 Business, indicated the development would have density of more than three homes per acre.
Devore Henry, the chairman of Maiden's planning board, told the council the houses would essentially be placed over roughly 61 acres. The planning board did not recommend the project to the town council.
Named the Village of Maiden, the project would also include some areas for amenities, including a dog park and a four-acre area devoted to storage for the community.
Applicants came to the town asking for the 108-acre property, which is currently open land, to be rezoned from industrial uses to residential and commercial.
The council also considered a development agreement. The agreement would give the developers 15 years to complete the project in phases and would call for the town to pay up to $3 million for sewer infrastructure at the site.
The proposal drew strong criticism from members of the public who raised concerns ranging from the effects on traffic to potential strain on public resources and the school system.
Many opponents worried the development would harm Maiden’s small-town atmosphere.
Resident Allen Hatchett told the council he did not believe Maiden wanted to be a Charlotte suburb, referencing a comment Town Manager Todd Herms made on Monday.
“We’re a small-town existence,” Hatchett said. “Our kids can go out in the backyard and play and not wear a bulletproof vest and that’s the way we want to keep the town.”
Superior Court Judge Nathaniel Poovey spoke in opposition to the plan. He addressed each of the council members by name and called on them to reject the proposal.
“This is wrong,” Poovey said. He added: “You look at a GIS map — there is not that many houses, there is not that small of a lot on any place you can find.”
Penny Howe was the only resident to speak who was sympathetic to the development.
She said she believed the community has lost its neighborhoods and the development might help reclaim that. Howe was also concerned about what lack of growth would mean for Maiden’s future.
“The thing about Maiden is, we’ve got to grow,” Howe said. “If we don’t, I don’t know what’s going to happen. We’re down to one drugstore, one grocery store and one bank. When I was growing up here, we had five banks, three grocery stores.”
Representatives of the developers spoke in favor of the project.
Steven Bailey of Prestige Corporate Development said the project reflected the type of housing that younger people want and the houses would be phased in over seven years. He also said the developers had to comply with strict federal, state and local regulations in order to build the homes.
Representatives of the developer said they could not budge on the number of homes.
Councilman Ronnie Williams said he was not concerned about the effect on the town’s public safety or infrastructure resources. He also said he reached out to the school system and confirmed they could handle any new students that might come in as a result of the development.
However, he voted against the proposal, saying it was not right for the town because of the density.
Councilman Danny Hipps, Councilwoman Trina Michael and Councilwoman Beth Rudisill also voted in opposition.
Councilman Bob Sigmon was the only member to vote in favor.
When asked about his vote after the meeting, Sigmon simply said: “I think we need to grow and that may be our last chance.”
