Watch Now: Maiden council votes down 349-unit housing development

The proposal drew strong criticism from members of the public who raised concerns ranging from the effects on traffic to potential strain on public resources and the school system.

Many opponents worried the development would harm Maiden’s small-town atmosphere.

Resident Allen Hatchett told the council he did not believe Maiden wanted to be a Charlotte suburb, referencing a comment Town Manager Todd Herms made on Monday.

“We’re a small-town existence,” Hatchett said. “Our kids can go out in the backyard and play and not wear a bulletproof vest and that’s the way we want to keep the town.”

Superior Court Judge Nathaniel Poovey spoke in opposition to the plan. He addressed each of the council members by name and called on them to reject the proposal.

“This is wrong,” Poovey said. He added: “You look at a GIS map — there is not that many houses, there is not that small of a lot on any place you can find.”

Penny Howe was the only resident to speak who was sympathetic to the development.

She said she believed the community has lost its neighborhoods and the development might help reclaim that. Howe was also concerned about what lack of growth would mean for Maiden’s future.