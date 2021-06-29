Watch Now: Long View board votes to delay mayoral election

Hickory is the only other municipality in Catawba County that will have elections delayed to next year.

The affected races are for Wards 4, 5 and 6. The elected officials from those wards are David Williams, David Zagaroli and Jill Patton, respectively.

Like Long View, Hickory will have the option of holding a mayoral election though it does not seem likely they will.

Mayor Hank Guess and Councilmen David Williams and Tony Wood said they favor keeping all the elections together and not having a separate mayoral election this year.

Councilwomen Jill Patton and Charlotte Williams said they were open to learning more or hearing additional input but both expressed concerns or questions about the cost of holding the elections separately.

The city will have until July 19 to notify the Catawba County Board of Elections if they choose to hold separate elections.

Hickory’s delayed election will have filing in late fall or winter and a primary on March 8 if one is needed. The general election would be held later in the spring.