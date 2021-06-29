Watch Now: Long View board votes to delay mayoral election

The Long View Board of Aldermen voted to delay the town’s mayoral election until next year. The vote means the election will occur at the same time as other elections for board candidates.
The vote follows the passage of Senate Bill 722 into law. The law pushes back elections in cities and towns that elect candidates from districts.
The law was passed to address the late release of census data needed for redistricting. The data is expected later in the summer and early fall.
In addition, the bill gives municipalities the option of holding their at-large elections this year. The only at-large office in Long View is mayor.
Long View Town Attorney Jimmy Summerlin Jr. told the council the wording of the legislation was confusing, but he recommended the council vote to explicitly state their desire to hold all elections together next year.
The council did so unanimously, with Aldermen Dallas Tester, Gary Lingerfelt, Randall Mays, David Elder and Thurman VanHorn voting in favor. Since there was not a tie, Mayor Marla Thompson did not vote.
In addition to the mayoral race, the new law delays the races for Wards 2 and 5. Those seats are held by Lingerfelt and Tester, respectively.
Filing for those offices will take place this winter with a general election on March 8.
Hickory is the only other municipality in Catawba County that will have elections delayed to next year.
The affected races are for Wards 4, 5 and 6. The elected officials from those wards are David Williams, David Zagaroli and Jill Patton, respectively.
Like Long View, Hickory will have the option of holding a mayoral election though it does not seem likely they will.
Mayor Hank Guess and Councilmen David Williams and Tony Wood said they favor keeping all the elections together and not having a separate mayoral election this year.
Councilwomen Jill Patton and Charlotte Williams said they were open to learning more or hearing additional input but both expressed concerns or questions about the cost of holding the elections separately.
The city will have until July 19 to notify the Catawba County Board of Elections if they choose to hold separate elections.
Hickory’s delayed election will have filing in late fall or winter and a primary on March 8 if one is needed. The general election would be held later in the spring.
Six other cities and towns — Newton, Conover, Claremont, Maiden, Catawba and Brookford — will hold elections as scheduled. Filing for these races opens at noon on Friday and concludes on July 16 at noon.