Watch Now: Houses to go in on Section House Road; Hickory council redistricts to increase density

The Hickory City Council rezoned a 21-acre property on Section House Road between Adam Street and Garren Drive to allow for a new housing development.

The vote would allow up to 82 housing units, according to documents in the council’s agenda packet.

Developer John McCormick said they would be building ranch-style single-family homes that will be between 1,450 and 1,650 square feet in size.

When Councilwoman Jill Patton asked McCormick about the prices on the homes, he laughed.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While he said they hoped to keep the houses in the $230,000 to $250,000 range, there is a lot of uncertainty in the market, McCormick said.

“Every day it changes,” McCormick said. “We literally, on our spec houses right now, I don’t give out any prices until we get them done because we have no control over pricing and we’re seeing such radical changes.”

He also alluded to the lingering supply crunch, saying he had an item that was ordered around Thanksgiving of last year that came in during the past two weeks.

Multiuse path regulationsThe council also adopted ordinances specifying what vehicles will be allowed on the walking and biking trail system being built throughout the city.