Watch Now: Hickory Police Department joins peer intervention program

In many ways, Whisnant said the program complements ongoing initiatives of the department, such as de-escalation training.

While he said the department has long had a duty to intervene in its use-of-force policy, they never did hands-on training on those procedures until the program.

“We do scenario-based training in virtually everything that we do, but for some reason we’ve never done scenario-based training when you talk about intervention with another coworker — whether it be on the scene of a critical incident, whether it’s a use-of-force incident or whether it’s, you come to work one day and your partner just, something is not right,” Whisnant said.

He added: “So we’ve just really got to change that way of thinking.”

Most of the department’s supervisors have been trained and the department expects to have all or nearly all officers trained by the end of the summer.

He added that the program was free and that Hickory was one of the first 70 agencies in the country to be accepted to the newly created program.

Project extension