Watch Now: Hickory council OKs annexation, rezoning for residential development on Snow Creek Road

He also voiced concerns that the development did not fit in well with the existing neighborhood, would cause problems with traffic and would harm property values.

A second neighbor, Steven Eckard, had signed up to speak. However, when his name was called he declined to step up, saying: “It’s already decided, so no use for me to speak.”

Frazier said the law does not require the type of transparency the neighbors are requesting.

“There is nothing in the (city ordinances or state law) that requires the applicant present these plans ahead of time,” Frazier said, adding that state law also prohibits the city from dictating the aesthetics of the homes.

He also said neighbors are free to reach out to him with questions about the project.

The council voted unanimously to approve both the annexation and the rezoning.

Day continued to describe his opposition to the project as he was leaving the meeting after the vote.

“I think the city and the developers are working together to bring more single-family homes and that’s just how it is and if you don’t like it then you can always sell your home and move somewhere else, is how that works,” Day said.