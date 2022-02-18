Watch Now: Drone shows damage from collapse of City Walk arches; public voices frustration

Guess said taxpayers would not bear a cost because of the warranty on the arches.

He said the initial evaluation of the Main Avenue bridge showed it to be safe, but further assessments are needed. The city will be working with other experts and agencies, such as the N.C. Department of Transportation, he said. There was some damage to at least one side of the bridge.

When asked to respond to public concerns and questions regarding the arches, Guess said: “I would tell anyone that we did everything according to the rules and according to the professionals, the architects, the engineers. I don’t know what else we could have done that we didn’t do.”

Councilman Tony Wood said the city’s focus now should be figuring out what happened in order to “integrate (that information) and do something even better than what we had before.”

The arches were a centerpiece for the City Walk in downtown Hickory, a project that was funded through the $40 million bond referendum in 2014. At a cost of approximately $750,000, the arches accounted for around 5% of the $14.3 million City Walk contract.