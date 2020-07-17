WATCH NOW: City Walk taking shape: Workers bring pedestrian bridge components to downtown

Workers brought the different sections of the pedestrian bridge that will go over Third Street NW to Union Square Friday morning.

The bridge is part of the City Walk, the walkway funded through the $40 million bond referendum that will connect Lenoir-Rhyne University and downtown Hickory.

The bridge is expected to be set in place next week, but it will be awhile before it will be open to the public, Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said.

"Once the bridge is in place, it will have to have concrete decking and all the fine details completed," Killian said. "That could take a few weeks and the bridge will not be open to foot traffic for some time, as the rest of City Walk is not yet complete."

The city has changed traffic flow on Union Square to accommodate the work.

Traffic on Union Square will flow one way from Second Street NW to Third Street NW through July 24.

