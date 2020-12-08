Watch now: Catawba Town Council votes to retain town manager, use grant money for police chief

The Catawba Town Council voted to keep the town manager following a tense meeting Monday in which residents criticized the leadership of the manager and council following the resignations of six police officers.
Mayor Donald Robinson and Councilman Donnie Allen voted to fire Town Manager Brad Moody, who has been in the position for a year, after the council came out of closed session.
Council members Jeff Hendren, Patrick Laney and Carroll Yount voted to retain Moody.
No discussion on the motion took place in open session. After the meeting, Allen only said that he did what he felt was right.
The other four members of the council did not comment on the vote at all.
The vote comes roughly a week after the announcement that six officers at the town’s part-time police department had resigned, leaving only five officers on duty.
Moody said the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office would be providing law enforcement services just as they have been doing.
Police Chief Bill Stamey and Maj. Cody Jarvis were among the officers who left the department.
They said that Moody had given Jarvis the option of resigning or being fired on Nov. 27 and Jarvis ultimately resigned.
Stamey said he resigned shortly after Jarvis because he felt Moody had undermined his authority by firing Jarvis without consulting Stamey. Both Stamey and Jarvis said Moody gave no reason for Jarvis’ termination.
Moody said he could not comment on the matter.
The resignation of the officers prompted a backlash at Monday’s council meeting.
Some of the speakers said the council and manager did not have the best interests of the community in mind.
Jarvis’ mother Gina Brown was among the speakers.
“You need to put this town first,” Brown said. “Do y’all care about this town at all? Y’all are an embarrassment to the whole state.”
Paula Reed was one of several speakers who expressed concern about what the resignations would mean for public safety and other aspects of life in the community.
“We had Cody,” Reed said. “We had Bill. We had policeman that we knew we could count on. Now we have nothing.”
She added that she did not feel the council listened to the opinions of the public.
“We have never really had a say in this town,” Reed said. “It’s time to wake up, fellas. People of this town is getting aggravated with it.”
Jarvis also spoke. He did not discuss the circumstances of his resignation but did express gratitude for his time with the department.
“I want each of you to know that it’s been an absolute honor to serve this town since Sept. 26, 2018,” Jarvis said.
While Brown and at least one other speaker asked questions of the council members, Robinson said the council members could not respond during the public comment section of the meeting.
The members of the council also declined to comment on the situation regarding the officers or the comments from the public at the end of open session meeting.
“I’ll leave that … between the attorney and the manager,” Laney said.
New police chief
The council did make one important decision related to the police department Monday, voting 3-2 to use a $125,000 federal grant to hire a fulltime police chief.
Laney, Yount and Hendren voted to use the funding for a chief while Robinson and Allen voted against.
Grant documents provided by the town say the funds can be used for entry-level salaries and benefits over three years. Any compensation beyond that entry level would need to be covered by the town.
Robinson said he was worried that hiring a ranked position may violate the terms and could lead to the town having to repay money later.
A motion by Robinson to hire an entry-level officer failed.
Town Attorney Susan Matthews said the language of the grant pertained specifically to salary and was not a restriction on hiring ranked positions based on her initial review of the terms.
Robinson responded that he considered entry level to mean a non-ranked position.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
