Watch now: Catawba Town Council votes to retain town manager, use grant money for police chief

Stamey said he resigned shortly after Jarvis because he felt Moody had undermined his authority by firing Jarvis without consulting Stamey. Both Stamey and Jarvis said Moody gave no reason for Jarvis’ termination.

Moody said he could not comment on the matter.

The resignation of the officers prompted a backlash at Monday’s council meeting.

Some of the speakers said the council and manager did not have the best interests of the community in mind.

Jarvis’ mother Gina Brown was among the speakers.

“You need to put this town first,” Brown said. “Do y’all care about this town at all? Y’all are an embarrassment to the whole state.”

Paula Reed was one of several speakers who expressed concern about what the resignations would mean for public safety and other aspects of life in the community.

“We had Cody,” Reed said. “We had Bill. We had policeman that we knew we could count on. Now we have nothing.”

She added that she did not feel the council listened to the opinions of the public.