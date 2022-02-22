Watch Now: Arch collapse was unexpected, will not define Hickory, mayor says

Insurance adjusters and other inspectors were combing through the damaged Hickory City Walk arches on Tuesday.
Mayor Hank Guess said the City Walk contractor Neill Grading & Construction Co. would clear Main Avenue bridge and City Walk pedestrian bridge once all the necessary inspections had taken place. The 40-ton arches fell early Friday morning in downtown Hickory. No cause for the collapse has been announced.
The city released more evidence of the destruction on Tuesday: three videos showing the arch moving forward and collapsing in a matter of seconds shortly after midnight on Friday.
Guess said that the city would be inspecting both bridges for safety once they are cleared. He said the city would need to order new handrails for the pedestrian bridge because part of the existing ones were damaged in the fall.
He said last week the city has a warranty in place that will save taxpayers from picking up the cost. The arches cost $750,000.
Speaking to media Tuesday afternoon, the mayor said of the arch collapse: “We’re not going to let this unfortunate incident define who we are. We’ve got so many other positive aspects of enhancing our community and for making our community welcome and for increasing our economic opportunities.”
He also said the city would look to create a feature on the pedestrian bridge to serve as an attraction though it is not clear exactly what that will be.
Guess also said the collapse was something that took the city’s leadership by surprise and was “beyond our control.”
“I don’t really characterize it as a failure,” Guess said. “I characterize it as something that was unknown to any of us. Nobody anticipated this. I know that I went on record as saying that the arches were safe and that they would be there forever. Obviously, that’s exactly what I thought and that’s what I was told at that time.”
