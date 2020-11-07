 Skip to main content
Want to know if your vote was counted? Here's how.
Want to know if your vote was counted? Here's how.

The Catawba County Board of Elections has received thousands of calls from voters wondering if their votes counted, Catawba County Elections Director Amanda Duncan said Friday.

In response to concerns over voting, the N.C. State Board of Elections has released a statement cautioning voters that it could be weeks before their information is updated online.

Voters can find their voting information online.

Duncan said nearly 9,800 civilian mail-in ballots have been returned so far in Catawba County as of Friday morning.

Roughly 1,300 mail-in ballots in Catawba County could still be returned by the Nov. 12 deadline for ballots postmarked by Election Day, according to data from Nov. 4 provided by the state Board.

The total number of ballots returned could be less than that for various reasons, including cases where people who requested ballots chose to vote in person instead.

She said there are also 442 provisional ballots in the county.

These ballots will likely not change the outcomes of the major partisan races in Catawba County because of the large margins in those races and the highly Republican nature of the electorate.

Election Reaction

Leaders of the local Republican and Democratic parties shared their thoughts on this year’s election.

Catawba County GOP Chairman Jeff Lominac said he thought this year’s elections were good for Republicans for the most part, pointing to wins in races for lieutenant governor, state executive offices and judge seats.

“Overall, it was a good night as far as the Republican Party goes,” Lominac said.

Lominac expressed concern that the drawn-out counting process this year would lead to distrust in the electoral system.

“Hopefully, whatever happens … we stay civil and I hate to see America lose that credibility in elections,” Lominac said.

Catawba County Democratic Party Chair Lynn Dorfman said she was pleased with the party’s efforts at increasing its visibility in the heavily Republican County, adding the party had more than 300 volunteers working this election.

“Our focus in a county like this is, to quote Joe Biden, ‘Build back better,’” Dorfman said. “The results weren’t what we hoped for but we know we’re in a challenging region for Democrats.”

She also said she was proud of the efforts of local Democrats in contributing to the reelection of Gov. Roy Cooper.

Find your voting information

Fill out the information under Voter Search at this web address: https://vt.ncsbe.gov

Voters who cast a ballot in person on Election Day can look under the “Voter History” tab to confirm their vote was recorded.

For those who voted early in person or by mail, the process is different. Those voters will check under the “Your Absentee Ballot” to see if the return status is valid and if the ballot has been accepted.

Voters who needed to make corrections to their mail-in ballots will have their status listed as “Accepted-Cured.”

The ballot status for in-person early voters is listed under the absentee tab because state law treats those votes as absentee votes, according to the release from the state board.

Then there’s the case of provisional ballots, ballots issued to voters when there is some question about whether a given voter is allowed to vote in a particular race or at a particular location.

The Catawba County Board of Elections will evaluate those provisional ballots when they meet to certify the county results during canvassing on Nov. 13 to determine if they will be accepted.

Provisional voters can go to the link listed above and click “Provisional Search” to check their status starting Nov. 13, according to the state board.

