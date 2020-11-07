Want to know if your vote was counted? Here's how.

Leaders of the local Republican and Democratic parties shared their thoughts on this year’s election.

Catawba County GOP Chairman Jeff Lominac said he thought this year’s elections were good for Republicans for the most part, pointing to wins in races for lieutenant governor, state executive offices and judge seats.

“Overall, it was a good night as far as the Republican Party goes,” Lominac said.

Lominac expressed concern that the drawn-out counting process this year would lead to distrust in the electoral system.

“Hopefully, whatever happens … we stay civil and I hate to see America lose that credibility in elections,” Lominac said.

Catawba County Democratic Party Chair Lynn Dorfman said she was pleased with the party’s efforts at increasing its visibility in the heavily Republican County, adding the party had more than 300 volunteers working this election.

“Our focus in a county like this is, to quote Joe Biden, ‘Build back better,’” Dorfman said. “The results weren’t what we hoped for but we know we’re in a challenging region for Democrats.”

She also said she was proud of the efforts of local Democrats in contributing to the reelection of Gov. Roy Cooper.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

