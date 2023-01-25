Want to be on Hickory City Council? You have until Friday to apply

Residents of Ward 4 who are interested in being on the Hickory City Council have until Friday at 5 p.m. to submit their applications for the soon-to-be vacant council seat.

Councilman David Williams, who currently holds the Ward 4 seat, announced earlier this month he will be leaving the council because he and his family are moving out of the ward. He plans to stay on the council until he officially moves, likely in early February.

State law tasks the Hickory City Council with filling that vacancy but the council has flexibility on how they do that.

In this instance, the council voted to hold an open application process. Prospective council members are asked to submit letters of interest and a summary of qualifications.

To be eligible for appointment, applicants must live in Ward 4, which is located in southern Hickory and includes the Ridgeview community. They must also be qualified voters.

City Attorney John Crone declined to say who or how many people have applied so far. He said he did not want to discourage other potential applicants.

Mayor Hank Guess said the city will review applications and decide from there how to proceed with the appointment.

The process so far is similar to the one the council used in 2018 to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Councilman Vernon Tarlton.

In that case, the city council also held interviews with respective applicants during an open meeting. It remains to be seen if that will be the case this time around.

Whoever is appointed will have to run for and win election this fall if they want to stay on the council beyond this year.