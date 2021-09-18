Voting in local elections is less than a month away. Here is what you should know

Voters in six Catawba County municipalities and two county school districts will have a chance to start casting their ballots in local elections in less than a month.
Here’s a look at what you need to know about this year’s elections.
Which jurisdictions have elections this fall?
The following towns and cities have offices up for election this year: Conover, Newton, Claremont, Maiden, the town of Catawba and Brookford. A total of 36 candidates have filed to run in these municipalities.
In addition, three seats on the Newton-Conover school board — two Newton district seats and one Conover district seat — as well as the Ward 1, 2, 3 and 5 seats on the Hickory school board will also be on the ballot.
Only residents who live in the specific districts can vote in the election.
When does voting start?
In-person early voting starts Oct. 14 and runs through Oct. 30. The Newton Library will be the only voting site open for early voting.
Election Day is Nov. 2. People must vote at their assigned precincts on that day.
The Catawba County Board of Elections will begin mailing absentee ballots on Oct. 3. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 26.
What is the deadline to register to vote?
Residents who want to vote on Election Day or absentee by mail must be registered by Oct. 8.
During early voting, residents can come and register prior to voting.
For more information on registering to vote and requesting an absentee ballot, visit the Board of Elections website by searching for www.catawbacountync.gov and clicking the “Elections” link under the County Services tab or call 828-464-2424.
When will Hickory and Long View elections be held?
Both the city of Hickory and town of Long View would normally have held elections this year.
However, the delay in census data needed for redistricting prompted the state to push those back until next year.
