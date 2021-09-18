Voting in local elections is less than a month away. Here is what you should know

Voters in six Catawba County municipalities and two county school districts will have a chance to start casting their ballots in local elections in less than a month.

Here’s a look at what you need to know about this year’s elections.

Which jurisdictions have elections this fall?

The following towns and cities have offices up for election this year: Conover, Newton, Claremont, Maiden, the town of Catawba and Brookford. A total of 36 candidates have filed to run in these municipalities.

In addition, three seats on the Newton-Conover school board — two Newton district seats and one Conover district seat — as well as the Ward 1, 2, 3 and 5 seats on the Hickory school board will also be on the ballot.

Only residents who live in the specific districts can vote in the election.

When does voting start?

In-person early voting starts Oct. 14 and runs through Oct. 30. The Newton Library will be the only voting site open for early voting.

Election Day is Nov. 2. People must vote at their assigned precincts on that day.