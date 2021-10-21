Votes trickle in one week into early voting

“We like to support our local people that we know and have done well for us in the past,” Williams said.

He said he was impressed with the way the incumbents had handled the budget and he also liked the changes that had been made in downtown as part of the city’s revitalization efforts.

Patricia Epley, 72, and her husband Ron, 75, of Conover said they also voted for the incumbents in their city, Councilman Joie Fulbright and Councilman Mark Canrobert.

“The choices that I made … was the fact that the people that we know, we already know the job that they do and we want them to continue doing the job that they’re doing,” Patricia Epley said.

She added that she thought the current members show “fairness of what they consider for the people in Conover.”

Ron Epley said Fulbright was good at helping constituents.

“Joie, he’s a person that if you have a problem with the city or anything, you can go to him and he’ll find you an answer,” Ron Epley said.

The Epleys also said they voted for Jim Green, who is running against David Morrow and Phillip Hawn to fill the unexpired term of Don Beal, who resigned from the council earlier this year.