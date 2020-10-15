Voters see high stakes as they turn out in droves for first day of early voting

He said he supported Trump’s approach to law-and-order issues, immigration and health care. “He’ll take care (of those issues),” Smith said. “His hands, looks to me, have been tied for the last several months but I think that will all end when he’s reelected.”

Maiden resident James Picklesimer, 71, a Trump supporter, said he thought the country was “really degrading” and needed to be put back on track. “He’s for law and order and for our American heritage and for the people of America,” Picklesimer said. “I think he stands for the people and not just for a bunch of rules and regulations and stuff.”

Several supporters of Democratic candidate Joe Biden also said they thought the country was in bad shape. They specifically criticized Trump’s approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, health care, race relations and women’s rights.

Brenda Arnett, a Newton resident in her 70s, said “the last (few years) just have been awful.” She added, “Our leader lies to us and he just doesn’t seem to be interested in trying to make any positive changes, so we need a change."

Biden voter Janie Hughes, 68, of Conover, said she was concerned with health care and the rights of minorities and women.

“I think it needs to be back to a time when people were decent to each other, where people could talk to each other, but we also need to move forward where everybody has rights and it’s time to give Black people, brown people and women — everybody — their place in this country now,” Hughes said.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

