Updated development plan cuts 99 homes; proposal goes before Maiden council on Tuesday

The Maiden Town Council will meet Tuesday to consider a revised proposal for a 250-unit housing development off U.S. 321 Business.
The plans under consideration are the second set submitted by Cornelius-based developer Prestige Corporate Development.
The development would be located on GKN Way and JW Abernathy Plant Road with access to 321 Business.
In March, the council voted down plans for a 349-unit development at the same site.
Prestige representative Steven Bailey said in April the biggest changes to the plans involved decreasing the number of homes and increasing lot width from 40 feet to 50 feet.
He said construction would start in roughly 18 months if plans are approved and that it would take up to six years to completely build the community.
Several residents have voiced concerns that the city does not have the resources to handle a development of that size.
Planning and Zoning Director Blake Wright said the city will be able to provide adequate water and sewer services to the development without diminishing the level of service elsewhere in the town.
The same goes for the city’s public safety resources.
“The Maiden Police and Fire Department have indicated that they have sufficient staff at the moment to support the initial phases of the development while also providing for the needs of existing citizens,” Wright said. “The fire department has reviewed the plans for emergency access considerations and will be involved in the construction phase regarding the placement of fire hydrants.”
The five schools that serve Maiden — Maiden High, Maiden Middle, Maiden Elementary, Tuttle Elementary and Startown Elementary — also are able to accommodate additional students.
Catawba County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Operations Dan Moore provided enrollment numbers and capacity figures to members of the town council in March, as well as projected enrollment for the upcoming school year.
Maiden High School has an estimated 799 currently enrolled and could handle another 246 students over the next decade with the existing facilities. Current projections show enrollment growing to 829 next year.
Maiden Middle School has roughly 468 students enrolled and a capacity of 614 students.
The middle school is projected to lose students, with enrollment expected to drop 16 students to 452 next year. An expansion planned for the middle school two years from now would increase that capacity, though it is not clear by exactly how much.
The gap between current enrollment and capacity is somewhat tighter in the elementary schools, but there is still room to serve additional students.
Tuttle Elementary has the largest gap, with 404 students currently enrolled and a capacity of 528. The smallest gap is at Startown Elementary, which has 522 students enrolled and a capacity of 572.
Both Maiden and Startown are projected to have declining enrollments in the next school year.
With a projected enrollment of 506 students, Startown would be able to accommodate an additional 66 students.
Maiden Elementary is expected to have enrollment drop 18 students to 476.
A new Maiden Elementary school building is scheduled to be constructed starting this fall. That new building could accommodate at least 550 students.
Tuttle Elementary, which is expected to grow by four students, would be able to serve around 120 additional students beyond the projection.
Traffic is another concern of some residents.
While the town did not provide any estimates on the exact traffic impact, the developer has agreed to fund a study, after permits have been issued, for 200 houses to determine if a traffic light is needed at the intersection of GKN Way and 321 Business.
The N.C. Department of Transportation will have the final say on if a light is needed there. Bailey said previously the developers will pay to put in turn lanes as part of the development.
Concerns over the development run deeper than just questions over impact on local resources, however.
Several residents say they do not want the project to go forward because it does not fit in with the small town feel of Maiden and is a threat to things the residents found most appealing about their community.
Those concerns were evident among council members who voted against the previous version of the project.
Councilman Ronnie Williams dismissed concerns about resource impacts in March but voted to prevent the earlier version because he did not believe it fit in with the community.
On Tuesday, it will be up to the council to decide whether 99 fewer homes is change enough.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.