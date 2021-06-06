Updated development plan cuts 99 homes; proposal goes before Maiden council on Tuesday

The Maiden Town Council will meet Tuesday to consider a revised proposal for a 250-unit housing development off U.S. 321 Business.

The plans under consideration are the second set submitted by Cornelius-based developer Prestige Corporate Development.

The development would be located on GKN Way and JW Abernathy Plant Road with access to 321 Business.

In March, the council voted down plans for a 349-unit development at the same site.

Prestige representative Steven Bailey said in April the biggest changes to the plans involved decreasing the number of homes and increasing lot width from 40 feet to 50 feet.

He said construction would start in roughly 18 months if plans are approved and that it would take up to six years to completely build the community.

Several residents have voiced concerns that the city does not have the resources to handle a development of that size.

Planning and Zoning Director Blake Wright said the city will be able to provide adequate water and sewer services to the development without diminishing the level of service elsewhere in the town.

The same goes for the city’s public safety resources.