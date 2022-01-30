'Unprecedented environment:' Newton leaders talk recycling suspension, hiring challenges

He also said the often unpleasant nature of many of the jobs was another factor.

“Not a lot of people want to be out in 30-degree weather digging a trench to repair a water main break,” Elrod said. “Not many people want to be on the back of a garbage truck early in the morning or in the rain.”

Wentz added another factor behind the hiring struggles: COVID-19.

“In the sanitation division specifically, I would say it’s because of the fear of contracting COVID,” Wentz said. “You’re dealing with everyone’s trash in the city. You don’t know who has it and who doesn’t.”

It’s not just the direct threat of getting sick that puts pressure on the city’s staff. Wentz said many of the people in his department have young children, and disruptions at schools have kept those employees out of work at times.

Elrod said recruitment has proved to be more of a challenge for the city than retention. He attributes that at least in part to the higher wages offered by other employers.