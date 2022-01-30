'Unprecedented environment:' Newton leaders talk recycling suspension, hiring challenges

The city of Newton has had hiring difficulties since the start of the pandemic, a problem compounded by COVID-19 cases.
Newton Public Works and Utilities Director Dusty Wentz said it reached a point this month where city officials realized they did not have the staff to meet all the demands.
In light of these developments, the city suspended the collection of recyclables on Jan. 24. Service is set to resume on Feb. 7.
Wentz explained that temporarily halting the recycling service seemed like the best option because doing so would have less of a negative impact than other cutbacks.
“It’s never our desire to eliminate anything that we currently offer, but the choice came down to a decision between possibly not getting all of the addresses served and eliminating what, again, seemed to be the least impactful service,” Wentz said.
In Newton, the public works department is the hardest hit when it comes to the staffing crunch.
The city employs a little more than 200 people when fully staffed. Newton Public Information Officer Alex Frick said last week the city has about 20 vacancies, roughly half of which are in the public works department.
Wentz said he and others in the department who normally work office jobs have had to take on such tasks as sanitation collection and snow plowing.
There are some positive signs. Wentz said they are in the process of hiring two new workers and that more people are coming back after being out because of COVID-19.
“Hopefully we can keep these new employees interested in the position and all of our employees healthy, and if that’s the case we won’t have to revisit this particular solution,” Wentz said of the recycling halt.
‘Unprecedented environment’
Newton Human Resources Director Brandon Elrod said the city’s other vacancies include two police officer positions, a customer service position in the finance department and a maintenance worker position in the parks department.
Elrod said he spoke to Newton Police Chief Vidal Sipe recently and learned there are people in line to fill the vacancies in that department within the next month.
He said the city has faced an “unprecedented environment” when it comes to hiring since the onset of the pandemic.
“People have a lot of choices now,” Elrod said. “When the economy’s good, typically government work is the last looked at. When the economy’s bad, people look for stability and they turn back towards government because we’re more stable than the private sector.”
He also said the often unpleasant nature of many of the jobs was another factor.
“Not a lot of people want to be out in 30-degree weather digging a trench to repair a water main break,” Elrod said. “Not many people want to be on the back of a garbage truck early in the morning or in the rain.”
Wentz added another factor behind the hiring struggles: COVID-19.
“In the sanitation division specifically, I would say it’s because of the fear of contracting COVID,” Wentz said. “You’re dealing with everyone’s trash in the city. You don’t know who has it and who doesn’t.”
It’s not just the direct threat of getting sick that puts pressure on the city’s staff. Wentz said many of the people in his department have young children, and disruptions at schools have kept those employees out of work at times.
Elrod said recruitment has proved to be more of a challenge for the city than retention. He attributes that at least in part to the higher wages offered by other employers.
“If we have a position that we feel is worth, say, $14 an hour, if we can’t get that hiring rate up, it’s not attractive to somebody who’s looking for jobs that may see $16, $17, $18 an hour,” Elrod said. “And if they don’t read into the job description, or look at the benefits or even come to us for an interview and let us talk to them about how we’re different, then that’s really what they’re looking at.”
There has been at least one instance of a pay increase: a $1.50-an-hour bump to the starting pay for sanitation employees without experience.
Elrod said hiring events — virtual events for veterans and at locations like Goodwill — have been a key focus for the city. Newton is also emphasizing the benefits the city offers as part of the effort to compete with other employers, he said.
Signing bonuses were one thing the city decided not to do. Elrod said they rejected the idea because it does not seem like an effective recruiting tool or good use of city resources.
“If you do hire somebody and even if you break up the signing bonus and say, ‘You get half of it when you initially start and maybe half of it six months later,’ there’s nothing to prevent them from leaving after that six months, but now we’ve devoted a lot of time and effort into training the individual, doing the orientation, so we’re losing that money just to keep the employee six months,” he said.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.