U.S. Hwy 321 pedestrian bridge to be installed in Hickory this weekend

Workers will be installing the Aviation Walk pedestrian bridge over U.S. Highway 321 this weekend.

The city of Hickory announced the highway would be closed between Clement Boulevard and 15th Avenue Northwest starting at 9 p.m. Saturday and ending at 5 a.m. Sunday, if weather permits.

Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian confirmed Monday the road will be closed so the 80-ton, 182-foot-long bridge can be placed across the highway.

The bridge is made of steel and will have a concrete deck. “Hickory” is spelled out on each side of the bridge in white lettering.

The bridge is part of the Aviation Walk, which will connect the east and west sides of U.S. Highway 321 and run past L.P. Frans Stadium and the Hickory Regional Airport.

Neill Grading & Construction Co. is building the walkway under a $20.8 million contract with the city. The bridge itself cost $820,000.

Aviation Walk is part of the nearly 11-mile-long system of enhanced sidewalks for pedestrians and cyclists being planned or built throughout Hickory. Other components of the system include the City Walk and Riverwalk.

These projects are funded through the $40 million bond referendum approved by voters in 2014 as well as grants the city has secured over the years.

The Aviation Walk is partly funded by a $17 million federal grant the city received in 2018.