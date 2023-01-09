U.S. Hwy 321 pedestrian bridge to be installed in Hickory this weekend

Aviation Walk is part of the nearly 11-mile-long system of enhanced sidewalks for pedestrians and cyclists being planned or built throughout Hickory. Other components of the system include the City Walk and Riverwalk.
These projects are funded through the $40 million bond referendum approved by voters in 2014 as well as grants the city has secured over the years.
The Aviation Walk is partly funded by a $17 million federal grant the city received in 2018.
The pedestrian bridge that will span U.S. Highway 321 will provide a means for walkers and cyclists to make their way between the east and west sides of the highway. It is part of a larger walkway known as the Aviation Walk, which will run past the city baseball stadium and the Hickory airport.