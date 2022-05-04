Turnout slow in first days of early voting; voters share opinions on U.S. Senate race

As of Monday, roughly 1,500 of the nearly 109,000 registered voters in Catawba County had cast a ballot.

That’s about 1.4% of all the county’s registered voters, according to data posted to the Catawba County Board of Elections website.

Around lunchtime on Tuesday, there was a trickle of voters into the polling location at Highland Recreation Center in Hickory, one of five sites open for early voting this year.

Some voters who spoke on Tuesday said the primaries for U.S. Senate were particularly big for them.

Hickory resident Wes Christopher, 73, said he considered the Senate primary a top issue and he was looking for “a voice that represents all of the state.”

Christopher said he voted for former Gov. Pat McCrory in the Republican primary. “I know him from past experience and he is, I consider, a fair-minded individual,” Christopher said.

Dan Dillon, 79, also of Hickory, said he also voted for McCrory, a choice he based on McCrory’s record as mayor of Charlotte.

Dillon said top issues for him this election included energy independence, immigration and the way the COVID-19 pandemic has been handled in schools.

“I have some grandchildren that suffered under that and they suffered and they still are suffering under it,” Dillon said. “Those people who made those decisions, I don’t really think they care much.”

Hickory resident Donna Gore, 53, came out to support a different candidate in the Republican primary; she voted for Ted Budd, saying she felt he represented her Christian values better than other candidates.

Brandon Eudy, 38 and Spencer Voelkert, 32, of Conover came to vote in the Democratic primary. They said they initially supported N.C. Sen. Jeff Jackson, who dropped out of the race in December.

They voted for Cheri Beasley, the former chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court.

“Jeff Jackson bowed out of the Senate race so had to go with a backup,” Eudy said.

He said both he and Voelkert were married to teachers and that education, particularly funding related to education and schools, were big for them.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.