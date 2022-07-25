Tuesday is Election Day in Hickory. Here's what you need to know.

Tuesday is the last day to vote in Hickory city elections which will determine two key races in the city.
Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Voters must already be registered to vote and must vote at their assigned precincts.
Residents can check their registration status and look up their polling location by visiting catawbacountync.gov and visiting the “Elections” link under the “County Services” tab at the top of the page.
A link for the voter registration lookup is located to the left side of the screen on the Catawba County Board of Elections website.
Voters will have choices in two races. In the contest for Hickory mayor, incumbent Hank Guess, 62, is running for another term against Al Hoover, 68, a retired deputy and IBM employee.
The other competitive race is for the Ward 5 Hickory City Council seat. Incumbent David Zagaroli, 80, is seeking reelection to that seat while Chris Simmons, 59, a pastoral care employee of Frye Regional Medical Center, is running to unseat him.
Ward 4 Councilman David Williams and Ward 6 Councilwoman Jill Patton are also on the ballot but are running unopposed.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
