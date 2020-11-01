 Skip to main content
Trump supporters lining up to see the president today in Hickory
Supporters of President Donald Trump turned out in bunches Sunday morning in Hickory for a chance to see him two days before Election Day.

People lined up to catch buses from L.P. Frans Stadium to the Hickory airport, where the president is scheduled to speak at 5:30 p.m.

Trump's visit is believed to be the first time a sitting president has been to Hickory since Gerald Ford in the 1970s.

