Town with a future? Maiden candidates sound off on housing development, growth

“I think that we do have to be careful not to grow too fast but I will tell you the No. 1 request that I get as a council person is, we need some amenities,” Hipps said. “We want better places to eat. We want more recreation spots for our kids. We want those kind of things and my hope would be that we can have enough growth that we can revitalize our downtown area and add development into the downtown area where we could be successful like some other neighboring towns have been.”

Challengers’ perspectives

Of the five candidates running to unseat the incumbents, four — Danny Lee Kiser, Holly Crafton-Lay, Richard Fox and Cameron Ramseur — have said they would have voted against the housing project had they been on the council.

While Maiden needs to grow, Kiser, 62, said, this type of development is wrong for Maiden because of the density. He said he is skeptical the new residents at the development would contribute much to the town, saying they were more likely to spend their money elsewhere.