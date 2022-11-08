 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured
ELECTION DAY

Today is Election Day. Here's what you need to know.

  • Updated
  • 0

Today is the last chance for Catawba County residents to cast a ballot in the 2022 elections.

The polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. Voters already in line at 7:30 will be permitted to vote.

Election Day voters must already be registered to vote to cast a ballot. Unlike during early voting, there is no same-day registration on Election Day.

Voters on Election Day also must go to their assigned precinct to vote.

Even before Election Day, a large number of Catawba County residents had already voted.

A total of 32,300 people have voted, which amounts to 29% of all the county’s registered voters, according to data posted to the Catawba County Board of Elections website.

The total includes more than 31,200 who went to an early voting site and nearly 1,100 who voted absentee by mail.

People are also reading…

Voters will be deciding the outcomes in several key races, including contests for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, N.C. Supreme Court, N.C. Court of Appeals and Catawba County commissioner.

By far the most crowded race is the one for Catawba County Schools board of education.

110822-hdr-news-electiondaypreview-p1

Chief poll judge Ashley Burleson, left, picks up voting equipment and materials from Sue Laney, center, and Barbara Morris at the Catawba County Board of Elections on Monday.

Twelve candidates are running to fill the four open seats on the school board. Since only three incumbents are running, there will be at least one new school board member elected this year.

Only voters within the Catawba County school district will be able to vote in that election.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

How to find your precinct/check voter status

1. Visit catawbacountync.gov.

2. Click the "County Services" tab at the top of the page. Under that tab, click the "Elections" link in the bottom left corner. 

3. Click the "Voter Registration" link to the left of the page. 

4. Click the "Voter Lookup" link at the top of the Voter Registratio page and enter your information to find your polling place and check voter registration status. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

When could student loan borrowers know if they're actually getting relief?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert