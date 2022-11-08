Today is Election Day. Here's what you need to know.

Today is the last chance for Catawba County residents to cast a ballot in the 2022 elections.

The polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. Voters already in line at 7:30 will be permitted to vote.

Election Day voters must already be registered to vote to cast a ballot. Unlike during early voting, there is no same-day registration on Election Day.

Voters on Election Day also must go to their assigned precinct to vote.

Even before Election Day, a large number of Catawba County residents had already voted.

A total of 32,300 people have voted, which amounts to 29% of all the county’s registered voters, according to data posted to the Catawba County Board of Elections website.

The total includes more than 31,200 who went to an early voting site and nearly 1,100 who voted absentee by mail.

Voters will be deciding the outcomes in several key races, including contests for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, N.C. Supreme Court, N.C. Court of Appeals and Catawba County commissioner.

By far the most crowded race is the one for Catawba County Schools board of education.

Twelve candidates are running to fill the four open seats on the school board. Since only three incumbents are running, there will be at least one new school board member elected this year.

Only voters within the Catawba County school district will be able to vote in that election.