Today is Election Day. Here's what you need to know.

Residents in six Catawba County municipalities and two school districts will have one last chance to vote today.

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Unlike during early voting, voters will have to vote at their assigned polling locations.

Those wishing to cast a ballot must already be registered.

Residents can check their registration status and polling location by visiting www.catawbacountync.gov, clicking the “Elections” link under the “County Services” tab and following the “Check Your Registration” link on the homepage.

Voters in certain polling areas that have a small number of voters in this election are being directed to vote at a different location than the regular polling place. A list of those transferred voter sites also is available on the Catawba County Board of Elections homepage.

Early voting concluded Saturday with a little more than 1,100 voters out of the 33,132 eligible casting ballots.

Turnout was strongest in Newton and Conover, which had 534 voters and 397 voters respectively.

No other municipality had more than 100 early voters. Turnout ranged from 97 in Maiden to two in Brookford.