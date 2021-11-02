 Skip to main content
Today is Election Day. Here's what you need to know.
CATAWBA COUNTY ELECTIONS

Today is Election Day. Here's what you need to know.

110221-hdr-news-electionday-p1

Michelle Hudler, election specialist with Catawba County Board of Elections, checks the security seal on the vote tabulator machine at the Catawba County Library before the start of early voting. Today is Election Day, the last chance to cast a vote in school board and city council races across the county.

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD FILE PHOTO

Residents in six Catawba County municipalities and two school districts will have one last chance to vote today.

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Unlike during early voting, voters will have to vote at their assigned polling locations.

Those wishing to cast a ballot must already be registered.

Residents can check their registration status and polling location by visiting www.catawbacountync.gov, clicking the “Elections” link under the “County Services” tab and following the “Check Your Registration” link on the homepage.

Voters in certain polling areas that have a small number of voters in this election are being directed to vote at a different location than the regular polling place. A list of those transferred voter sites also is available on the Catawba County Board of Elections homepage.

Early voting concluded Saturday with a little more than 1,100 voters out of the 33,132 eligible casting ballots.

Turnout was strongest in Newton and Conover, which had 534 voters and 397 voters respectively.

No other municipality had more than 100 early voters. Turnout ranged from 97 in Maiden to two in Brookford.

The Newton-Conover school board race had the largest early turnout with nearly 800 voters.

The four Hickory school board wards having elections this year recorded just 20 voters.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

2021 Catawba County Elections

Municipalities 

NOTE: Municipal elections are at large, meaning all registered voters can vote in all races regardless of where they live

Conover mayor 

Kyle Hayman (unopposed)

Conover City Council (2 seats)

  • Brenda Powell
  • Mark Canrobert (incumbent)
  • Richard Thompson 
  • Joie Fulbright (incumbent)

Conover City Council (unexpired Don Beal term)

  • David Morrow
  • Jim Green
  • Phillip Hawn

Newton City Council (three seats)

  • Roy Johnson
  • David White
  • Ed Sain (incumbent)
  • Sherry Sigmon
  • Ivey Robinson 
  • John Stiver (incumbent)

Maiden mayor

Max Bumgarner (incumbent, unopposed)

Maiden Town Council (three seats)

  • Danny Lee Kiser
  • Holly Crafton-Lay
  • Ronnie Williams (incumbent)
  • Richard Fox
  • Cameron Ramseur
  • Trina Michael (incumbent)
  • George McClellan
  • Danny Hipps (incumbent)

Claremont mayor

  • Danny Hedrick
  • Shawn Brown (incumbent)
  • Brandon Eudy

Claremont City Council (two seats)

  • Les Morrow (incumbent, unopposed)
  • Dayne Miller (incumbent, unopposed)

Catawba Town Council (two seats)

  • Amanda Drum Stewart
  • Patrick Laney (incumbent)
  • Duan McCombs
  • Jeff Hendren (incumbent)

Brookford mayor

Thomas Schronce (incumbent, unopposed)

Brookford Board of Aldermen (two seats)

  • James Weaver (incumbent)
  • Kelvin Gregory
  • Charles Bargsley (incumbent)

School board races

Note: For school board races, residents must live in a specific school ward or district having an election to vote in the school board races

Newton-Conover School Board — Newton District (two seats)

  • Polly Pearson
  • Phil Heath (incumbent)
  • Greg Cranford
  • Tim Hayes (incumbent)

Newton-Conover School Board Conover District 

  • Robbie Gonzales (incumbent)
  • Tracie Dagenhart

Hickory School Board Ward 1

  • Amanda McGuire 
  • Phyllis Michaux

Hickory School Board Ward 2

Sarah Temple (incumbent, unopposed)

Hickory School Board Ward 3

Ittiely Carson (incumbent, unopposed)

Hickory School Board Ward 5

  • Brian Siemering
  • Keyhisa Hannah
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

